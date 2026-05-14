25% Off Fiscal.ai (Today Only)
Hi Partner 👋
Since I started Compounding Quality, dozens of brands have reached out asking to partner.
I’ve turned almost all of them down.
The reason is simple: I don’t want to fill your inbox with sponsored content that neither you nor I genuinely believe in.
But Fiscal.ai is different.
Partnering with them was an easy decision.
I use their platform every single day to research quality companies.
How you could look at Fiscal.ai?
95% of a Bloomberg Terminal for 1% of the price.
A Bloomberg Terminal costs more than $24,000 (!) per year.
Here’s what you get with Fiscal.ai:
The best stock screener I’ve used, perfect for finding quality compounders
Beautiful, customizable charts with decades of financial history
Segment-level KPIs that most platforms simply don’t track
Earnings call audio and transcripts, plus investor conferences
Morningstar research reports
Holdings of legendary investors (Buffett, Ackman, Terry Smith, and many more)
Analyst estimates and consensus data
An AI assistant that surfaces insights and points you to the source
And much, much more
Only twice a year, Fiscal.ai offers a 25% discount for one week only.
We’re in that window right now. It ends today (Thursday).
If you miss it, the next chance to get this price will be at the end of November.
I know you might wonder about the cost, so here it is upfront.
With the yearly subscription and the 25% discount applied, the pricing is genuinely hard to beat for what you get.
Honestly, I know very few products in the investing world with this kind of price-to-quality ratio.
This will be the only email I send you about this offer.
If you want it, don’t wait.
After today, you won’t see this discount again until November.
Everything In Life Compounds
Pieter
PS: If you already subscribed to Fiscal.ai earlier, you were likely grandfathered in at your original (often lower) price, so no action needed.
Does it have an API that you can use for Custom GPTs and/or built apps?
Which is better? Fiscal.ai or tikr? And why?