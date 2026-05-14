Hi Partner 👋

Since I started Compounding Quality, dozens of brands have reached out asking to partner.

I’ve turned almost all of them down.

The reason is simple: I don’t want to fill your inbox with sponsored content that neither you nor I genuinely believe in.

But Fiscal.ai is different.

Partnering with them was an easy decision.

I use their platform every single day to research quality companies.

How you could look at Fiscal.ai?

95% of a Bloomberg Terminal for 1% of the price.

A Bloomberg Terminal costs more than $24,000 (!) per year.

Here’s what you get with Fiscal.ai:

The best stock screener I’ve used, perfect for finding quality compounders

Beautiful, customizable charts with decades of financial history

Segment-level KPIs that most platforms simply don’t track

Earnings call audio and transcripts, plus investor conferences

Morningstar research reports

Holdings of legendary investors (Buffett, Ackman, Terry Smith, and many more)

Analyst estimates and consensus data

An AI assistant that surfaces insights and points you to the source

And much, much more

Only twice a year, Fiscal.ai offers a 25% discount for one week only.

We’re in that window right now. It ends today (Thursday).

If you miss it, the next chance to get this price will be at the end of November.

👉 Get 25% off Fiscal.ai

I know you might wonder about the cost, so here it is upfront.

With the yearly subscription and the 25% discount applied, the pricing is genuinely hard to beat for what you get.

Honestly, I know very few products in the investing world with this kind of price-to-quality ratio.

This will be the only email I send you about this offer.

If you want it, don’t wait.

After today, you won’t see this discount again until November.

👉 Get 25% off Fiscal.ai

Everything In Life Compounds

Pieter

PS: If you already subscribed to Fiscal.ai earlier, you were likely grandfathered in at your original (often lower) price, so no action needed.

Disclaimer