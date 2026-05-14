Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Brendan Neff's avatar
Brendan Neff
1h

Does it have an API that you can use for Custom GPTs and/or built apps?

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1 reply by Compounding Quality
Daniele Ruberto's avatar
Daniele Ruberto
6h

Which is better? Fiscal.ai or tikr? And why?

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