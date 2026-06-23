🏰 5 Investing Talks
Quality Tuesday
Hi Partner 👋
It’s #QualityTuesday!
In this series, I’ll teach you 5 things about the stock market in less than 5 minutes.
Let’s talk about 5 interesting podcast episodes today.
1️⃣ The cheapest since 1999
I recently joined Garrett Baldwin on his podcast The Money Printer.
We discuss why some amazing companies are trading at very cheap valuation levels today.
Here’s what you’ll learn:
Why today is an amazing opportunity to buy quality stocks
Why Free Cash Flow is the most important thing in the world
The most important metrics to look at as an investor
The AI-risk
The best opportunities in the market right now
You can watch the full podcast here:
2️⃣ What is Quality Investing?
You want to learn more about the philosophy of Compounding Quality?
This webinar is exactly what you need:
3️⃣ The Compounding Quality Story
One of the best things about the Berkshire Hathaway meeting in Omaha?
The opportunity to meet amazing people.
That’s exactly how this podcast came to life.
For the first time, I shared the full story behind Compounding Quality.
This topic is very special to me and I would highly recommend you to listen to it.
You can watch the full conversation here.
4️⃣ Investing in Uncertain Markets
You want to find a simple framework to invest successfully?
Watch this conversation I had with Adam Taggart.
We covered five key ideas:
Why controlling your emotions is critical to long-term success
How to identify high-quality businesses worth owning for years
Why great capital allocation is the CEO’s most valuable skill
Why similar companies trade at very different valuations across markets
How to approach dollar-cost averaging more effectively
You can watch our full conversation here.
5️⃣ Stocks to own forever
I sat down with Emmett Savage on the Stock Club podcast to talk about what I look for in a business.
A few things we got into:
Why a strong competitive moat builds lasting value
How real pricing power sets great companies apart
Why reverse DCFs are useful for seeing what the market expects
Why you should let your winners run
How focused, specialized businesses can beat the big players
If you like finding companies you can hold for years, this one’s worth a listen.
Watch it here.
Everything in life compounds
Team Compounding Quality
PS You are not a Partner of Compounding Quality yet? Discover everything you need to know here.
Book
Order your copy of The Art of Quality Investing here
Used sources
Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions
Fiscal.ai: Financial data