Hi Partner 👋

It’s #QualityTuesday!

In this series, I’ll teach you 5 things about the stock market in less than 5 minutes.

Let’s talk about 5 interesting podcast episodes today.

1️⃣ The cheapest since 1999

I recently joined Garrett Baldwin on his podcast The Money Printer.

We discuss why some amazing companies are trading at very cheap valuation levels today.

Here’s what you’ll learn:

Why today is an amazing opportunity to buy quality stocks

Why Free Cash Flow is the most important thing in the world

The most important metrics to look at as an investor

The AI-risk

The best opportunities in the market right now

You can watch the full podcast here:

2️⃣ What is Quality Investing?

You want to learn more about the philosophy of Compounding Quality?

This webinar is exactly what you need:

The essence of quality investing

3️⃣ The Compounding Quality Story

One of the best things about the Berkshire Hathaway meeting in Omaha?

The opportunity to meet amazing people.

That’s exactly how this podcast came to life.

For the first time, I shared the full story behind Compounding Quality.

This topic is very special to me and I would highly recommend you to listen to it.

You can watch the full conversation here.

4️⃣ Investing in Uncertain Markets

You want to find a simple framework to invest successfully?

Watch this conversation I had with Adam Taggart.

We covered five key ideas:

Why controlling your emotions is critical to long-term success

How to identify high-quality businesses worth owning for years

Why great capital allocation is the CEO’s most valuable skill

Why similar companies trade at very different valuations across markets

How to approach dollar-cost averaging more effectively

You can watch our full conversation here.

5️⃣ Stocks to own forever

I sat down with Emmett Savage on the Stock Club podcast to talk about what I look for in a business.

A few things we got into:

Why a strong competitive moat builds lasting value

How real pricing power sets great companies apart

Why reverse DCFs are useful for seeing what the market expects

Why you should let your winners run

How focused, specialized businesses can beat the big players

If you like finding companies you can hold for years, this one’s worth a listen.

Watch it here.

Everything in life compounds

Team Compounding Quality

PS You are not a Partner of Compounding Quality yet? Discover everything you need to know here.

Book

Order your copy of The Art of Quality Investing here

Used sources

Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions

Fiscal.ai: Financial data

Disclaimer