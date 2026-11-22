Are you ready for G-Day? It’s on the 16th of December. Discover everything you need to know here.

Hi friend 👋

Recently, I was in Hawaii with my girlfriend.

Sometimes, it’s good to take a break.

It helps you to look at things from a different perspective.

It gives you plenty of new ideas.

One of the things we did in Hawaii?

A helicopter ride.

It gave me an interesting idea: what if we looked at our current portfolio from a bird’s-eye view?

In this article, I am going to try and explain the investment case of every company from our helicopter.

This means I’ll explain every position in 40 words or less.

Are you ready for this flight?

Buckle up and let’s go!

If Pieter was dead wrong, why did you just make $49,402,050?

October 2023. Compounding Quality picks Medpace as one of its very first official stock picks.

Pieter Slegers writes: “We’d be happy with a 13.8% return per year.” In other words: his model for the stock’s growth is completely wrong. Because the stock grows THREE TIMES faster.

Imagine every Compounding Quality reader invests just 1/10 of what Pieter puts in his own portfolio… Then our group makes more than $49 million from that one mistake.

Being that wrong? It feels great… And this is where the story starts. You discover the surprising, hidden link between quality investing and growth investing. Pieter tells the full story on G-Day… along with 3 new growth stocks he hopes to be dead wrong about.

👉 Click here now and sign up:

Discover G-Day

Our Portfolio

Currently, we are invested in 17 companies.

The split looks as follows: