Dear friend

I hope you are doing well.

Today, I am doing something I usually don’t do.

A few weeks ago I met Nate Tucci.

He’s an amazing guy.

I’ve never met anyone who is so experienced in options as Nate is.

That’s why I asked him to do something special.

I asked him to give a webinar for readers of Compounding Quality.

The good news? He said yes!

The even better news? It’s free!

Here’s everything you need to know:

📅 When: Monday, April 27th at 12:00 PM ET (6:00 PM CET)

⏱️ Duration: 60 minutes

💻 Where: Online

🎉 Price: Free!

You can register here:

Register for the webinar

Everything in life compounds

Team Compounding Quality

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