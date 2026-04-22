📩 A special webinar invite
I normally don't do this
Dear friend
I hope you are doing well.
Today, I am doing something I usually don’t do.
A few weeks ago I met Nate Tucci.
He’s an amazing guy.
I’ve never met anyone who is so experienced in options as Nate is.
That’s why I asked him to do something special.
I asked him to give a webinar for readers of Compounding Quality.
The good news? He said yes!
The even better news? It’s free!
Here’s everything you need to know:
📅 When: Monday, April 27th at 12:00 PM ET (6:00 PM CET)
⏱️ Duration: 60 minutes
💻 Where: Online
🎉 Price: Free!
You can register here:
Everything in life compounds
Team Compounding Quality