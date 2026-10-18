By monthly tradition, you’ll get an update on our Best Buys of the month.

What’s going on in the markets? And what are our favorite stocks?

Let’s inspire you today.

September 2026

Last month, the S&P 500 increased by 1.8%:

Investors are ‘Fearful’ today according to the Fear & Greed Index:

Best & Worst Performers

This overview shows you the best and worst performers in our investable universe.

Worst performers

The cheaper we can buy great companies, the better.

Here are the worst performers of the past month:

Fair Isaac (FICO) is having a very hard time currently.

They are losing their monopoly and the stock gets heavily punished for this.

Best performers

These stocks did well in the past month:

Fortinet is doing amazing.

The stock is up +137% since the beginning of the year.

🏦 Spotlight: Nu Holdings ($NU)

How does the company make money? Nu Holdings (Nubank) is a digital-first bank with no physical branches.

Nu Holdings (Nubank) is a bank that works fully online. You won’t find a single branch.

They started with a free credit card in Brazil.

That’s how they pulled customers away from the big banks and their high fees.

Today, Nu gives you the full package:

Savings accounts

Personal loans

Investments & insurance.

The company is active in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

Nubank makes money in two ways:

Interest Income (86%): Interest on credit card balances and personal loans.

Fees (14%): Small amounts stores pay on every card payment, plus money from premium services.

Why is it an interesting company?

Banks in Latin America earn an estimated $140 billion together from everyday customers.

Most of these markets are still dominated by inefficient oligopolies with high fees.

Nu Holdings stepped in and completely disrupted the Big Five banks in Brazil by offering zero-fee accounts and high-yield savings all managed inside a world-class app.

Nu’s moat?

Super-low costs and a rock-solid brand:

Because they have no physical branches and run on modern cloud technology, it costs Nu less than $1 per month to serve a customer. Traditional banks spend over $4 .

People love the brand so much that 80-90% of new customers join through free word-of-mouth referrals. This results in virtually zero customer acquisition costs.

Source: Nu Investor Relations

Once customers enter the Nu ecosystem, they tend to adopt more products over time.

Plenty of growth potential

Nu went from net losses a few years ago to generating serious cash.

In Q2 of 2026, Nu Holdings generated more than $1 billion in net income in a single quarter for the first time in company history.

Source: Nu Investor Relations

The company is expanding aggressively into Mexico and Colombia, giving them a long runway for growth.

Source: Nu Investor Relations

If they can replicate the success they’ve had in Brazil in these new markets, Nu could become very large, and very profitable.

Did you like this?

Nu Holdings is a growth stock.

You can find our 5 favorite growth stocks here:

5 Growth stocks

Best Buys October 2026

Let’s now dive into our five favorite buys for the month.

These are our favorite stocks that aren’t in Our Portfolio yet.

In other words: these stocks are the most likely to be added.

As a reminder, you can always access Our Portfolio here.

5. Investor AB ($INVE-B.ST)

How does the company make money? Investor AB is a Swedish holding company founded and run by the Wallenberg family.

Investor AB is an active owners in some of the highest-quality companies in the Nordic region and the world.

They hold major stakes in businesses like Atlas Copco, ABB, and EQT.

Source: Investor AB Investor Relations

Investor AB is a very high Quality company.

Management thinks in decades and focuses on creating long-term shareholder value.

Their underlying companies generate a lot of cash, which Investor AB reinvests.

Last quarter, its Intrinsic Value rose by another +9%.

Source: Investor AB Investor Relations

Investor AB is an amazing company, but it’s still trading at a premium to its NAV.

We’d be thrilled to own it, but at a slightly lower valuation.

4. MercadoLibre ($MELI)

How does the company make money? MercadoLibre runs the biggest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America.

MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America.

Just like Amazon, they have multiple businesses.

Mercado Libre: The largest e-commerce marketplace in the region.

Mercado Pago: A leading digital payments and fintech platform.

Mercado Envios: A world-class logistics and fulfillment network.

Source: MercadoLibre Investor Relations

MercadoLibre benefits from a triple-flywheel effect.

More buyers attract more sellers to the marketplace. As more people buy and sell on their platform, more people adopt their payment network: Mercado Pago. Mercado Envios gives them another significant advantage.

Latin America historically has complex logistics, poor infrastructure, and unreliable postal services.

MercadoLibre solved this by building its own fulfillment network from scratch.

Because they control the whole thing, they can guarantee fast, reliable shipping.

Competitors can’t match their delivery speeds.

The heavy investments in fulfillment are paying off.

In the most recent quarter, there were 225 million same and next-day shipments.

This is a +38% increase year-over-year.

Source: MercadoLibre Investor Relations

As you can see, MercadoLibre is growing its revenue and EPS very quickly:

I think with their competitive advantages, this will likely continue.

Now let’s dive in the top 3.