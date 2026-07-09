How do you think wealth is created?

Wealth is created when Mr. Market offers you wonderful companies at a fair price.

This is definitely the case for some stocks in our Buy-Hold-Sell list today.

World War II

In September 1939, the world was falling apart.

World War II was starting.

Newspapers predicted an economic collapse and stock markets were falling.

Most investors were paralyzed with fear.

But John Templeton picked up the phone and placed one of the boldest trades in investing history.

He borrowed $10,000 and bought 100 shares of every single stock trading below $1 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In total, he bought 104 companies. 34 of them were in the process of going through a bankruptcy.

His friends thought he’d lost his mind.

Sir John Templeton

Four years later, Templeton had turned that $10,000 into $40,000.

He quadrupled his money while the world was literally at war.

He didn’t invest in hot stocks. He didn’t chase the headlines.

He bought boring, beaten-down businesses when everyone else was selling.

That’s the thing about looking dull in a bull market.

It feels embarrassing. It feels like you’re missing out.

The investors who look the most boring today are often the ones who make history tomorrow.

As the famous Warren Buffett quote goes:

Quality stocks are selling cheap

The most volatile, speculative stocks are hitting all-time highs.

The most fundamentally sound companies are sitting near multi-year valuation lows.

Sound familiar right?

Mr Market is rewarding momentum while it is punishing patience.

History tells a clear story: every period of quality underperformance has eventually been followed by a sharp reversal.

When the rotation comes, it comes fast.

We have already seen this over the past few weeks.

In the past month:

Interparfums: +35.1%

Brown & Brown: +26.9%

Medpace: +23.7%

…

Source: CCLA, Bloomberg

Templeton once said: The time of maximum pessimism is the best time to buy.

We’re not at maximum pessimism.

But we are at a maximum discrepancy (the difference between quality and momentum).

That’s almost as good.

Let’s look at Dino Polska

Dino Polska can be seen as ‘the Costco of Poland’.

It runs a network of medium-sized grocery stores in Poland, located close to where people live.

It runs in a simple model that is hard to disrupt.

Over the past year, the stock is down over 40%:

And here’s what the business has done over the same period:

Revenue: +15%

New stores opened: 345

In the past 10 years, EPS has grown by 19.3% per year and the ROIC is well-above 15%.

The company now trades at its lowest valuation level ever:

Mr. Market is punishing Dino Polska.

Nobody wants to own a boring Polish grocery stores when you can buy SpaceX at 90x revenue.

In the meantime, Dino Polska will silently keep growing:

So what can we expect from Dino Polska?

I expect an EPS of 2.4 PLN in 2028.

If we assume a FWD PE of 20x, this would imply a stock price of 48 PLN (current stock price: 28.7 PLN).

This means the upside potential equals 70%, implying a yearly return of over 20%.

Update Buy-Hold-Sell List: June 2026

Let’s now update our Buy-Hold-Sell List.

Worst performers

Here are the 10 worst performers on our watchlist so far this year:

Best performers

The 10 best performers look as follows:

Changes to the Buy-Hold-Sell list

Now let’s look into the changes on our watchlist.

We added three more amazing companies to our watchlist:

Xylem ($XYL): US-based water technology company

Ferrari ($RACE) : Luxury sports car manufacturer

Schneider Electric ($SU): Industrial automation company

Currently there are 54 stocks on ‘Buy’.

This number has never been higher.

You can download the entire Buy-Hold-Sell List here: