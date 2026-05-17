Hi Partner 👋

It’s time to add an amazing company to Our Portfolio today.

Investors can expect a return well above 15% according to my calculations.

📈 Grows by >15% per year

🏆 One of the strongest management teams in history

💰 Trades at a 28% discount to its intrinsic value

🔄 Actively buying back its own shares (management believes the stock is too cheap)

Why we’re buying

Our Next Buy is an investment firm focused on mid-market private equity and infrastructure.

Since the current CEO took over in 2012, the NAV evolved from 279 pence to 3,030 pence.

An increase of more than 1000% (!).

This growth is mainly driven by its non-food retail chain.

This chain has grown its sales from €718 million to €16,000 million since 2011.

An amazing yearly growth rate of 25% (!).

But on the same time… the stock is down 30.0% since the beginning of the year.

This provides amazing opportunities if you ask me.

Over the past 20 years, the company has never traded at such a large discount as today.

Let’s find out which company I’m buying on Monday…