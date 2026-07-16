Hi Partner 👋

Recently, many people asked me about MercadoLibre ($MELI).

This company:

🌎 Is often called the Amazon of Latin America

🚀 A remarkable growth story: revenue grew 30%+ for 28 straight quarters

💰 Trading at its cheapest valuation in 10 years

That’s why I teamed up with my friend Kris.

He’s an expert in growth investing.

I don’t know anyone who understands growth companies better than he does.

By the way, MercadoLibre is his largest position!

In this 40-minute webinar, you’ll learn everything you need to know:

Download the Deep Dive

Everything In Life Compounds

Pieter

PS You want to learn about MercadoLibre? Download the Deep Dive here (you can also watch it later).

Disclaimer