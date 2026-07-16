📦 Deep Dive: MercadoLibre
Hi Partner 👋
Recently, many people asked me about MercadoLibre ($MELI).
This company:
🌎 Is often called the Amazon of Latin America
🚀 A remarkable growth story: revenue grew 30%+ for 28 straight quarters
💰 Trading at its cheapest valuation in 10 years
That’s why I teamed up with my friend Kris.
He’s an expert in growth investing.
I don’t know anyone who understands growth companies better than he does.
By the way, MercadoLibre is his largest position!
In this 40-minute webinar, you’ll learn everything you need to know:
Everything In Life Compounds
Pieter
PS You want to learn about MercadoLibre? Download the Deep Dive here (you can also watch it later).
Thank you Kris & CQ for this deep dive! I am already invested in Meli and will keep adding to my position!
Very interesting and solid insights, but not good enough to be part of the CQ portfolio?