Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Steven Switsers's avatar
Steven Switsers
3h

Thank you Kris & CQ for this deep dive! I am already invested in Meli and will keep adding to my position!

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Lio's avatar
Lio
3hEdited

Very interesting and solid insights, but not good enough to be part of the CQ portfolio?

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