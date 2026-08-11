Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Cosmotech Intel's avatar
Cosmotech Intel
21hEdited

The Google detail is the one we would underline. Buying it when the consensus was that AI would kill search is your growth-to-value thesis running in reverse, and it's the same trade Berkshire just made at scale, anchoring Alphabet's raise at $348 to $352 in June after tripling the position since Q3 2025. Two very different processes, yours emotional-intelligence led and theirs valuation-discipline led, arriving at the same name.

On the Nvidia tell: opening press releases with "NVIDIA is the AI computing company" in 2016 is a great example of a company telling you what it is before the market prices it. Is there a current holding where you've spotted that kind of self-description running ahead of the narrative?

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Maarten's avatar
Maarten
19h

A list of 1 name lol quitte a list.

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