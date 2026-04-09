Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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TRADE CRAFTERS's avatar
TRADE CRAFTERS
6d

This reads like one of those businesses everyone agrees is excellent, but the debate quietly shifts to what you’re actually paying for that excellence.

The consistency is what stands out. Long CEO tenures, strong margins, global reach. It’s the kind of machine that keeps working regardless of the cycle.

But the tension is clear. When a company gets this large, growth becomes less about expansion and more about defending what’s already built. That’s where expectations start doing most of the heavy lifting.

Feels like a situation where the business quality isn’t really in question. The real question is how much of that quality is already priced in.

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Jason Kim's avatar
Jason Kim
7d

What makes L'Oreal interesting from an AI transformation perspective is how far ahead they are versus most luxury and beauty brands. They invested early in personalization, AR try-on, and data infrastructure when most competitors were still debating whether to run pilots.

The real P&L question going forward is whether those investments start compressing customer acquisition costs in premium segments or mostly drive volume in mass market. The brands where AI actually moves gross margin are the ones where the customer relationship is personal enough to act on. L'Oreal sits in both worlds, which makes the financial story more complex than it looks.

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