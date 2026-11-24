Hi Partner 👋

I’m turning 30 years old this week.

An ideal moment to pause and zoom out.

Let’s share some lessons about life, business and investing with you today.

The past few years

The past few years have been crazy.

If you had told me a few years ago where I’d be today…

Both in my personal life and with Compounding Quality…

I would never have believed you.

I always wanted to be a millionaire. I guess that’s a fact by now

I read over 200 books in the past 3 years

I grew tremendously as a person, investor and human being

I am spending more and more time in the US

I met my amazing girlfriend who is the best in the world in what she does (she, among others, won the Top Doctor award of Washington a few years ago)

But what has this all taught me?

And in which way do I want to live the next 30 years of my life?

It’s time to sit back, think, and reflect.

Does money make you happy?

Let’s be honest with you.

I always wanted to become a millionaire.

I was (and probably still am) very obsessed with it.

But do you know what I felt once I reached this goal?

Absolutely nothing.

Reaching your goals feels less satisfying than you think.

You are still the same person when you wake up.

What happened to me, and what happens to most people, is that the goalpost already moved by the time you’re about to reach your goal.

By the time I was close to becoming a millionaire, I had already set my next goal.

As a result, I never really paused celebrating the initial goal.

The lesson you can draw from this?

If you make statements like:

‘If I reach X I will be happy’

‘If I reach Y I start focusing more on my health & family’

…

Know that you're making a major mistake in your reasoning.

You need to enjoy the process and the journey more than anything else.

It reminds me a lot of the story of The Mexican Fisherman and the Investment Banker:

The Parable of the Mexican Fisherman.



An American investment banker was at the pier of a small coastal Mexican village when a small boat with just one fisherman docked. Inside the small boat were several large yellowfin tuna.



The American complimented the Mexican on the quality of his fish and asked how long it took to catch them.



The Mexican replied, “only a little while.”



The American then asked why didn’t he stay out longer and catch more fish



The Mexican said he had enough to support his family’s immediate needs.



The American then asked, “but what do you do with the rest of your time?”



The Mexican fisherman said, “I sleep late, fish a little, play with my children, take siestas with my wife, Maria, and stroll into the village each evening where I sip wine, and play guitar with my amigos. I have a full and busy life.”



The American scoffed. “I have an MBA from Harvard, and can help you,” he said.



“You should spend more time fishing, and with the proceeds, buy a bigger boat.



With the proceeds from the bigger boat, you could buy several boats, and eventually you would have a fleet of fishing boats.



Instead of selling your catch to a middle-man, you could sell directly to the processor, eventually opening up your own cannery.



You could control the product, processing, and distribution,” he said.



“Of course, you would need to leave this small coastal fishing village and move to Mexico City, then Los Angeles, and eventually to New York City, where you will run your expanding enterprise.”



The Mexican fisherman asked, “But, how long will this all take?”



To which the American replied, “Oh, 15 to 20 years or so.”



“But what then?” asked the Mexican.



The American laughed and said, “That’s the best part. When the time was right, you would announce an IPO, and sell your company stock to the public and become very rich. You would make millions!”



“Millions – then what?”



The American said, “Then you could retire. Move to a small coastal fishing village where you could sleep late, fish a little, play with your kids, take siestas with your wife, and stroll to the village in the evenings where you could sip wine and play guitar with your amigos.”



Life is often simpler than we make it.

I probably chased money way too much in the past few years.

And I worked my ass off doing this (> 100 hours/week).

In the end, it’s not about how much money you have or how prestigious your job is.

20 years from now, the only people who will remember you worked late are your kids.

There are only two things that matter at the end of life:

How much love you gave

How much love you received

At the beginning of this year, I came to a drastic conclusion:

I did everything I possibly could to work on the business over the past 3 years, but I never worked on myself.

At one point, I even considered hiring a life coach, although I never went through with it.

I am very happy to say that over the past few months I have found more balance in life.

I need to thank my girlfriend for this. And as she lives in Seattle, I have also spent quite some time in the United States recently.

The difference in dynamics and way of thinking in Belgium and the United States are wild and quite funny sometimes.

But I’ll maybe leave that for another discussion in the future.

The one thing I can say?

Being a lot in the US was sometimes a little bit out of my comfort zone.

Being out of your comfort zone every once in a while is very good for you.

It makes you grow.

Everything In Life Compounds

People who received a personal email from me know that I sign off every email with the words ‘Everything In Life Compounds’.

I genuinely believe this is true.

It’s true for your wisdom, health and wealth.

If you are reading this, you are way richer than you think:

You can take a warm shower tonight (this wasn’t possible for most families until the 1950s)

Your (grand)children will almost certainly reach adulthood (in 1900, about 1 in 10 American babies died before their first birthday)

You can fly across the country in a few hours for a few hundred dollars (flying was a luxury until airline deregulation in 1978)

Thanks to the internet, you can see and talk to your family on the other side of the world for free (this wasn’t possible for anyone until the 2000s)

You carry most of the world’s knowledge in your pocket (the iPhone launched in 2007)

Do you want to do me a favor?

Give your spouse, (grand)kid, or someone else you love a big hug tonight. Call him/her if you still can. Because that’s what truly makes you rich.

Obviously, Compounding Quality is an investment newsletter.

So let’s switch to investing again.

You know what I’ve been thinking about recently?

I want to set up a dynasty trust.

What is a dynasty trust?

A dynasty trust is a long-lasting trust that holds and grows family wealth across multiple generations, letting assets pass to children, grandchildren and beyond.

Here’s what I want to do…

I want to make five separate $10,000 investments, each with a different lock-up period.

So I invest $50,000 in total and have a lawyer document everything properly.

I make the assumption that this money is invested at 12% per year (our long term goal)

Here’s how much money money every $10,000 would turn into:

Can you read that last numbers?

It’s $165 duodecillion trillion (165 followed by 51 zeros)!

Don’t you think my heirs would love me in thousand years when I do this

(Or completely detest me because they can’t touch the money earlier)?

I’ll be the only one my great-great-great-great-grandchildren will still know by name!

It beautifully shows the magic of compounding.

It’s very hard for us human beings to understand the power of exponential growth.

By the way, here’s how the Portfolio of Compounding Quality is expected to grow:

Goals for the next 10 years

Now let’s dive in some personal goals for the next 10 years:

I want to change the world with financial education and Compounding Quality I want to become a dad I want to be a better friend and a better son to my parents. I want to keep learning and keep expanding myself (read at least 52 books a year) I want to try and build something like Berkshire Hathaway I want to allow myself to enjoy myself a little bit more (remember: the only one who will remember you worked late in 20 years from now are your kids) I want to exercise at least 5 times a week I want to mentor young investors who are where I was 10 years ago I want to be exactly the same person in private as in public I want to build a loving and lasting family

Last but not least, let’s share 10 lessons for life, business & investing.

10 Life lessons

Define success yourself. Chase someone else’s version and you’ll win the wrong game. Compounding applies to everything. Small daily actions in health, learning, money and relationships become huge over decades. Protect your health first. Your body is your most important asset. Without good health, nothing else works. Time is your scarcest resource. One of the only things you can’t get back is time. Spend time with your parents while you can. You’ve likely already used most of the time you’ll ever have with them. Choose your inner circle carefully. You become the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with. Discipline beats motivation. Motivation comes and goes. Systems keep you moving. Get comfortable being uncomfortable. Growth lives just outside your comfort zone. Avoid big mistakes. In investing and in life, staying in the game is half the battle. Know your “enough.” Without a finish line, you’ll keep running forever.

Business lessons

Fail fast, learn faster. Every setback contains a lesson. Only if you’re willing to look for it. Talk to your customers constantly. Your assumptions are almost always wrong. Cash flow is king. Profitable companies still die when they run out of cash. Integrity is everything. Trust is one of the most valuable assets a business can own. Focus on one thing until it works. Doing five things halfway is how most businesses fail. Hire people smarter than you. Your job is to build the team, not to be the smartest in the room. Build systems. If the business can’t run without you, you own a job, not a company. Keep costs low, especially early. Frugality buys time. Time buys options. Think long term. Decisions that look slow today often win over ten years. Ready, Fire, Aim. Test everything very quickly and bet heavily when it works.

Investing lessons

Relentlessly track Free Cash Flow. Earnings are an opinion. Cash flow is a fact. Only the best of the best is good enough. A handful of exceptional companies beats a portfolio full of average ones. Don’t look at stock prices. Watch the business, not the ticker. Stock prices follow the fundamentals in the long term. Never interrupt compounding unnecessarily. Every sale triggers taxes, costs and the risk of never getting back in. Buy like you’ll never sell. Hold great companies forever. Time in the market beats timing the market. Missing just a handful of the best days damage your returns. Start as early as you can. Time is the most powerful ingredient you’ll ever have. Your behavior matters more than your stock picks. Panic selling and greed do more damage than bad stocks. Invest in what you understand. If you can’t explain it simply, you probably shouldn’t own it. Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Crashes are often the best buying opportunities.

That’s it for today.

I truly hope you enjoyed this article!

Everything in life compounds

Pieter

PS You are not a Partner of Compounding Quality yet? Register for Thursday’s webinar and improve your investment skills.

Book

Order your copy of The Art of Quality Investing here

Used sources

Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions

Fiscal.ai: Financial data

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