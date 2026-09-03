Hi Partner 👋

On Tuesday, we went over the Portfolio.

You learned the following:

The expected return for Our Portfolio is 17-18% per year depending on your calculation method

We want to make some Portfolio Changes going forward

Today we will run over every single position in Our Portfolio.

We will also outline which changes we would like to make.

Every position

Let’s now take a deeper look at every position in the Portfolio.

I’ll try to go over every single company in one sentence to make it easy for you.

Let’s work with colors:

Green: High conviction

Yellow: Medium conviction - Should we consider trimming?

Red: Low conviction - Should we consider selling this company?

Let’s dive in.

Strong convictions