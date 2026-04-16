Hi Partner 👋

It’s time for another Portfolio Update.

And let me start with a serious warning: this update will be very extensive. It has over 100 (!) pages.

That’s why it’s split up in multiple parts:

Are you ready? Let’s get a little bit wiser today!

Portfolio Update April 2026

Today we’ll switch gears a little bit.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been thinking a lot about our current positioning.

Which companies am I the most sure about?

For which companies is the conviction level lower?

And which companies are we considering adding to the Portfolio?

Let’s dive in right away.

Our Portfolio

For full transparency, Partners of Compounding Quality have full transparency to the Portfolio here.

Our Portfolio

We are invested in wonderful companies that continue to generate more shareholder value year after year:

There are four conviction levels in Our Portfolio:

Very Strong (Our favorite companies right now) Strong+ (Strong convictions we have no single doubt about) Strong (Proud owners but there are some risks involved) Medium (Should we consider selling these stocks?)

We currently own 18 companies.

Please note that tonight we are giving an exclusive webinar for Partners going over every single position in the Portfolio.

Here’s an overview of the conviction level per stock in Our Portfolio: