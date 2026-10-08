Hi Partner 👋

I hope you are doing well.

Today it’s time to dive into Our Portfolio.

What’s happening? Let’s find out right away.

What’s going on?

We’re in a very weird market today.

The market is fully driven by sentiment right now.

The only thing the market seems to care about is Artificial Intelligence.

By the way, my friend Kris recently wrote a very interesting piece about AI.

You can read it here.

The amount of money that is spent on AI is crazy.

The expected global spending on AI is $2.7 trillion this year and even $3.6 trillion in 2027.

If you ask me, we might have entered a dangerous place in the market.

Just look at this tweet from Jason Goepfert:

And this one:

This is a very weird, unhealthy market.

The best way to position yourself against this?

Focus even more on quality.

Companies with a:

Healthy balance sheet

High profitability

Wide competitive advantage

A lot of pricing power

Those are the companies the market turns to when things get uncertain.

Those are the companies that are very profitable and can increase their prices to offset challenging times.

“The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you’ve got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you’ve got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by a tenth of a cent, then you’ve got a terrible business. I’ve been in both, and I know the difference.” - Charlie Munger

Our Portfolio

Our Portfolio is currently invested in 20 high quality stocks.

As a Partner you have 24/7 access to the Portfolio and all transactions here.

The interesting thing for Our Portfolio?

It can be found when you compare the evolution of the intrinsic value with the stock prices.

If we look at the situation for 2025 for every stock, we get the following: