Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Maria Lorena Mendoza's avatar
Maria Lorena Mendoza
3h

Hi, good write up thanks. What low quality companies are you signaling? As I know the companies that are moving the market are high quality companies like Nvidia, Google, etc., other different thinhg is valuation and expectation on their future earnings. Can you give some examples of low quality companies that investors are chasing today? I agree that there are companies that used to have a strong moat that are trading at historic low multiples, but the risk of disruption is on the table too. Just curious because I am not currently invested in the major companies in the S&P, looking for quality and higher predictability. Thanks

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Vishagan's avatar
Vishagan
3h

Use different ideas from books like one up on wall street to construct the portfolio.

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