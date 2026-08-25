Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Varun Sharma's avatar
Varun Sharma
19h

LOVED READING THIS!

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1 reply by Compounding Quality
BM Cashflow Detective's avatar
BM Cashflow Detective
1d

Hi Pieter,

I had to smile at your post about your trip to Greece and your thoughts on long-term compounding, as I actually invest according to a very similar philosophy.

For me, too, factors like quality, cash flow, return on capital, valuation, long-term competitive advantages, and above all, a company’s ability to increase its intrinsic value over many years, rank far above short-term market noise.

However, I pursue a somewhat broader "quality-value" approach, combining elements such as value, quality, growth, and dividend growth with my own metrics, like the "Super Magic Formula" I developed back in 2020, or the combination of ROC and PEG/PEGY ratios.

Or, on a cash flow basis: the "CROIC / P/FCF/G(Y) ratio."

My goal is also to buy outstanding companies at reasonable prices and then let the operational compounding effect work for me for as long as possible.

I’ve been active on Seeking Alpha as "BM Cashflow Detective" for many years, so I think you might find my analyses, and especially my somewhat contrarian views on valuation, cash flow, and long-term compounders, quite interesting.

Perhaps you’d like to follow me there and browse through my many posts and comments.

And one more little personal parallel!

While you’re writing about your trip to Greece and the benefits of taking a break from daily market activity, I’ll be flying to Crete myself in the next few days.

It seems we share similar tastes, not just in investing, but also in occasionally "zooming out" from the stock market noise.

I wish you continued success with compounding quality, and perhaps our paths will cross in the future not only on Substack but also on Seeking Alpha.

After all, it’s incredibly pleasant in the investing world to find people who prefer becoming owners of good companies to interrogating stock prices over their morning coffee.

Best regards and happy quality compounding investing,

BM Cashflow Detective

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