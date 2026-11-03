It’s #QualityTuesday!

In this series, I’ll teach you 5 things about the stock market in less than 5 minutes.

1️⃣ 13 Lessons from Charlie Munger

I’ve spent a lot of time studying Charlie Munger’s best advice.

He wrote and spoke thousands of pages on how to think and invest.

To save you time, I’ve summarized it in the 13 most important lessons.

Here they are:

2️⃣ Efficient Market Hypothesis

Do you believe markets are efficient?

The theory states stock prices reflect all available information.

As a result, it’s impossible to beat the market.

Learn everything you need to know here:

E-book: Efficient Market Hypothesis

3️⃣ One simple investment quote

The most important thing as a successful investor?

It’s not about generating the highest returns.

It’s about managing your risks properly.

4️⃣ The Young Warren Buffett Interview

One video every investor should watch?

A rare interview of a young Warren Buffett:

5️⃣ Stock Pitch: MIPS AB

How does the company make money? MIPS AB makes money by licensing its rotational-impact brain protection system to helmet manufacturers (bike, snow, motorsport, and safety), earning a fee for each MIPS-equipped helmet they sell, plus some revenue from testing and development services.

Here is MIPS in a nutshell:

MIPS provides a safety technology that helmet brands integrate into their products. This is an ingredient brand model: MIPS sells its system/technology to brands, earns a fee per helmet, and benefits from scale as more helmets include its technology.

MIPS operates in a growing market driven by safety awareness and increased helmet usage.

MIPS is a company we cover at Tiny Titans.

The stock is up +60% since we bought it.

Everything in life compounds

Team Compounding Quality

Book

Order your copy of The Art of Quality Investing here

Used sources

Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions

Fiscal.ai: Financial data

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