Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erhan Civelek's avatar
Erhan Civelek
6h

Ingredient-brand models are great when they work, but a per-helmet fee means the revenue line rests on the helmet makers counting their own units. In any licensing business that's the first thing I'd look at: what audit rights the contracts give, how often they're actually used, and whether past audits ever found under-reporting. The fee is only as good as the count behind it.

Reply
Share
The Desk's avatar
The Desk
17h

The risk quote is the one that matters most in a week like this, with the Nasdaq-100 dropping 6% in two days. Most of the damage people take in selloffs comes from position size and having too many bets on at once, not from picking the wrong stock. Our paper desks cap how many positions can be open at the same time for exactly that reason, and it's the rule that feels most useful when the tape turns.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Compounding Quality · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture