It’s #QualityTuesday!
In this series, I’ll teach you 5 things about the stock market in less than 5 minutes.
1️⃣ 13 Lessons from Charlie Munger
I’ve spent a lot of time studying Charlie Munger’s best advice.
He wrote and spoke thousands of pages on how to think and invest.
To save you time, I’ve summarized it in the 13 most important lessons.
Here they are:
2️⃣ Efficient Market Hypothesis
Do you believe markets are efficient?
The theory states stock prices reflect all available information.
As a result, it’s impossible to beat the market.
Learn everything you need to know here:
3️⃣ One simple investment quote
The most important thing as a successful investor?
It’s not about generating the highest returns.
It’s about managing your risks properly.
4️⃣ The Young Warren Buffett Interview
One video every investor should watch?
A rare interview of a young Warren Buffett:
5️⃣ Stock Pitch: MIPS AB
How does the company make money?
MIPS AB makes money by licensing its rotational-impact brain protection system to helmet manufacturers (bike, snow, motorsport, and safety), earning a fee for each MIPS-equipped helmet they sell, plus some revenue from testing and development services.
Here is MIPS in a nutshell:
MIPS provides a safety technology that helmet brands integrate into their products. This is an ingredient brand model: MIPS sells its system/technology
to brands, earns a fee per helmet, and benefits from scale as more helmets include its technology.
MIPS operates in a growing market driven by safety awareness and increased
helmet usage.
MIPS is a company we cover at Tiny Titans.
The stock is up +60% since we bought it.
Everything in life compounds
Team Compounding Quality
Book
Order your copy of The Art of Quality Investing here
Used sources
Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions
Fiscal.ai: Financial data
Ingredient-brand models are great when they work, but a per-helmet fee means the revenue line rests on the helmet makers counting their own units. In any licensing business that's the first thing I'd look at: what audit rights the contracts give, how often they're actually used, and whether past audits ever found under-reporting. The fee is only as good as the count behind it.
The risk quote is the one that matters most in a week like this, with the Nasdaq-100 dropping 6% in two days. Most of the damage people take in selloffs comes from position size and having too many bets on at once, not from picking the wrong stock. Our paper desks cap how many positions can be open at the same time for exactly that reason, and it's the rule that feels most useful when the tape turns.