Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Deron B | Orizon Analytics's avatar
Deron B | Orizon Analytics
3h

The Command+F test for "per share" is the kind of thing that sounds too simple to work and probably does. Forty matches in Watsa's letter versus none in one that only talks about total growth tells you who management thinks they're working for.

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