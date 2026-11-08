Hi Partner 👋

I hope you are doing well.

Today it’s time for some additions to Our Portfolio.

We will buy more of 3 companies.

The goal is to add to companies so the expected return of our entire portfolio increases.

Strong recent performance of quality

As my friend Kris shared with me, value outperformed growth by 10% in October:

Quality performed really well recently.

If we compare the Akre Focus ETF (quality) with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, we get the following (performance in October):

Akre Focus ETF: +10.6%

S&P 500: -1.1%

Nasdaq: -6.9%

We saw something similar in Our Portfolio.

Fairfax Financial: +24.7%

S&P Global: +23.0%

Visa: +17.7%

…

It’s a trend we currently see clearly in Our Portfolio:

If the market is euphoric about AI, our stocks go down

If the market is cautious about AI, our stocks go up

I expect this trend to continue going forward.

Our Portfolio is well positioned to outperform the market going forward.

Portfolio expectations

The expectations for the next 2 years look as follows for Our Portfolio: