Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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The Finance Blueprint's avatar
The Finance Blueprint
5h

What stood out to me most is how much emphasis he puts on risk management first. Most people obsess over upside, but protecting downside is what keeps compounding alive.

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Kenneth Andersen's avatar
Kenneth Andersen
12h

https://www.ft.com/content/ac5d90a9-b010-4529-9616-706420920681?syn-25a6b1a6=1

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