Hi Partner 👋

Did you see Part I of Our Portfolio update last Thursday? You can find it here.

This extensive Portfolio Update consists of 100 (!) pages.

That’s why it’s split in multiple parts.

Here’s what the schedule looks like:

Last Thursday: Portfolio Update April 2026 (Part I)

Today: Portfolio Update April 2026 (Part II)

Tuesday 21 April: Companies we might add (Part I)

Thursday 23 April: Companies we might add (Part II)

Sunday 26 April: How the Portfolio will evolve from here

Are you ready? Let’s get a little bit wiser today!

By the way, for those who missed it: you can find the recording of our webinar of 100 (minutes) where we go over every position in the Portfolio in Our Community.

Portfolio Update April 2026 (Part II)

For full transparency, as a Partner of Compounding Quality you have full transparency to the Portfolio here.

Our Portfolio

We are invested in wonderful companies that continue to generate more shareholder value year after year.

Our companies are also fundamentally healthier than the market:

More and more Free Cash Flow is generated over time:

There are four conviction levels in Our Portfolio:

Very Strong (Our favorite companies right now) Strong+ (Strong convictions we have no single doubt about) Strong (Proud owners but there are some risks involved) Medium (Should we consider selling these stocks?)

We currently own 18 companies.

On Thursday, we covered all the ‘Very Strong’ and ‘Strong+’ convictions.

Today, we’ll go over the ‘Strong’ and ‘Medium’ convictions.

Should we make portfolio changes?

Let’s find out together.

Here’s an overview of every company in Our Portfolio: