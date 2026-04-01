Subscription Terms – The Quality Investor / Compounding Quality / Compounding Dividends / Tiny Titans

1. Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms:

“Compounding Quality” : The Quality Investor, Compounding Quality, and Compounding Dividends, jointly or individually.

“Subscriber” : any natural or legal person who enters into a subscription.

“Services” : all digital publications, analyses, reports, models, and other content offered by Compounding Quality.

“Tiny Titans” : a separate service within the offering, with different refund conditions.

“Lifetime subscriptions”: subscriptions that provide unlimited access without annual renewal and that follow the same refund conditions as Tiny Titans.

2. Scope

These terms apply to all subscriptions and services offered by Compounding Quality through its websites and digital platforms. By entering into a subscription, the subscriber accepts these terms.

3. Subscription Content

A subscription grants the subscriber personal, non‑transferable access to:

Compounding Quality

The Quality Investor

Compounding Dividends

Reports, analyses, models, and other digital content

Sharing, distributing, or commercially using content without prior written permission is prohibited.

4. Prices and Payment

All prices are displayed transparently on the website of the respective newsletter (Substack or Ghost).

Payment is made in advance for the full subscription period.

Any price changes will be communicated in advance and apply only to the next renewal.

5. Trial, Renewal, and Termination

5.1 90‑day trial (first year)

New subscribers receive a 90‑calendar‑day trial period.

If the subscription is cancelled within this period, the full amount paid will be refunded.

Exception: Tiny Titans and lifetime subscriptions are not part of the 90‑day trial and do not offer refunds.

5.2 Automatic renewal

Annual subscriptions are automatically renewed for successive one‑year periods.

Following renewal, the subscriber is granted a 7‑calendar‑day cooling‑off period during which the renewal may nevertheless be cancelled with a full refund.

If cancelled within this period, the full amount will be refunded.

Exception: Tiny Titans and lifetime subscriptions do not include a cooling‑off period and do not offer refunds.

5.3 Cancellation

Cancellation can be made via email to liesbeth@compoundingquality.net or through the website.

A cancellation takes effect at the end of the current subscription period, unless: the cancellation occurs within the 90‑day trial, or within the 7‑day cooling‑off period after renewal.



In those cases, the cancellation is processed immediately and a refund follows according to the applicable rules.

Subscribers are advised to keep written proof of cancellation, such as a screenshot or confirmation email, to ensure evidence of timely cancellation.

Exception: Tiny Titans and lifetime subscriptions may be cancelled at any time, but no refunds are ever provided.

6. Use of the Services

The subscriber agrees to use the services only in accordance with the law and these terms. Misuse, unauthorized sharing, or circumventing access restrictions may result in immediate termination without refund.

7. Liability

The information provided is intended solely for educational and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

Compounding Quality is not liable for decisions made by the subscriber based on the provided information.

Temporary interruptions or technical issues do not entitle the subscriber to compensation, unless caused by intent or gross negligence.

8. Privacy

Compounding Quality processes personal data in accordance with applicable privacy legislation. The privacy policy on the website provides further details.

9. Changes

Compounding Quality may amend these terms. Changes will be communicated in advance and take effect at the next subscription renewal.

10. Applicable Law

These terms are governed by Belgian law. Disputes fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the district where Compounding Quality is established.