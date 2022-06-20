Who is Compounding Quality?

Hi! My first name is Pieter and I started writing Compounding Quality in July 2022 to help other investors along their journey. I used to work as a Professional Investor before starting to work on Compounding Quality full time.

Compounding Quality has a true passion for investing and helping other investors. I aim to invest in the best companies in the world as it’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

What’s the Price of Compounding Quality and What Do I Get for It?

Subscribers of Compounding Quality get 12 articles per month.

Here’s what you’ll get:

✍️ Three articles per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays)

📚 Full access to our entire library of data-driven articles

📈 An insight in our Portfolio full of quality stocks

🔎 Full investment cases about interesting companies

📊 Access to the Community

Want some of that excitement in your inbox? Here’s how to get it:

Compounding Quality Premium – subscribe at the primary level for access to all research and get access to the community ($499/year)

How Happy Are Subscribers?



Compounding Quality is even read by Jeff Bezos, Lebron James and Bill Ackman:

Can I Try It Before I Subscribe?

Here are some of my favorite articles.

If you like what you read, consider joining the Family as a paid subscriber. There are thousands of happy readers (including Jeff Bezos and Bill Ackman) and I’d love to make room for you, too.

Thank you for reading!

Email any questions to compoundingquality@gmail.com.

Pieter (Compounding Quality)

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