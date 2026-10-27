Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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De Caigny Capital's avatar
De Caigny Capital
38m

Mark Leonard is such a good example. No hype, barely any interviews, and still one of the best compounders out there. Really smart guy.

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Ghost Alpha's avatar
Ghost Alpha
4h

Plain offices and avoiding herd behavior line up with how I judge managers.

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