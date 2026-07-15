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Earlier this year, I sat down with Lauren Templeton in Omaha.

If that name sounds familiar, it should.

She’s the great-niece of Sir John Templeton.

He’s the legendary investor who turned a $10,000 stake into more than $2 million between 1954 and 1990.

Lauren also has a close relationship with Warren Buffett.

Which means when she talks, she’s usually seeing something the rest of the market hasn’t caught onto yet.

That day in Omaha, she told me about “The Next Berkshire Hathaway.”

Now…

Plenty of companies claim that title.

It’s one of the most overused pitches in investing.

But this is the only one I’ve found that has actually, consistently outperformed Warren Buffett himself.

Its 5-year average annual return? 34.2%.

That’s roughly 3x what Berkshire has returned over the same period.

And 7x more than the S&P 500.

It’s like buying Berkshire in 1985

Investors who bought Berkshire Hathaway in 1985 made life-changing returns.

A $5,000 investment back then would be worth more than $8 million today.

The problem?

Berkshire is now simply too large to repeat those extraordinary returns.

Buying Berkshire today is nothing like buying it in 1985.

The company I’m buying right now is different.

It follows the same playbook Warren Buffett used to build Berkshire Hathaway…

But it’s still about 30x smaller.

That means it still has a long runway for growth.

Even better, the stock trades at just 8x earnings.

It’s one of the cheapest high-quality companies in today’s market.

If management achieves its goal of doubling the business every five years, here’s what a $5,000 investment could become:

The 35-Year-Old CEO Wall Street Overlooked

You’ve probably never heard of him.

He’s never been on the cover of Time.

Most investors don’t even know his name.

Yet at just 35 years old, he took a struggling trucking insurer…

A business most investors ignored…

And turned it into a multi-billion-dollar compounding machine.

Early shareholders made fortunes. Employees did too.

In fact, his secretary received a bonus of just 100 shares early on.

This secretary is now a multimillionaire.

Today, they are still following the same playbook:

Buy struggling insurance companies at bargain prices.

Improve their underwriting.

Collect insurance premiums upfront.

Use the insurance “float” to invest in higher-return businesses.

If you’re not familiar with insurance float, it’s the money insurers collect from customers before claims are paid.

Because claims are often paid years later, the company can invest that money in the meantime.

When managed well, float becomes a powerful source of low-cost capital.

It’s the same engine Warren Buffett used to build Berkshire Hathaway.

Why the Next 5 Years Could Be Even Better

Over the past five years, this company has delivered an average annual return of 34.2%.

At that pace, your money doubles roughly every 2.5 years.

That’s nothing short of amazing.

But the opportunity ahead could be even bigger.

Why?

The company is active in a $50 trillion market.

That’s the size of the international opportunity the company is steadily expanding into.

Today, it:

Owns one of the largest airports in India.

Controls leading insurance businesses across the US, Middle East and Europe.

Continues investing in some of the world’s fastest-growing emerging markets.

These are opportunities Berkshire Hathaway could only dream of.

Berkshire is simply too large and focuses solely on the U.S.

This company is smaller, more flexible, and still early in its growth journey.

A Lesson From Netflix

Do you know how much money you’d have if you invested $1,000 in Netflix 7 years ago?

You would have $21.000 today.

An incredible return.

But what if you were even earlier?

What if you invested in Netflix before it became the leading streaming company?

A $1,000 investment would have turned into over $1 million (!).

The lesson is simple:

The jump from dominating one country to serving the world can create enormous value for shareholders.

That’s where this company is today.

It already has a leading position in its home market.

Now they’re expanding internationally.

If that strategy succeeds, the next chapter could be even more rewarding than the last.

Management thinks its too cheap

Actions speak louder than words.

Here’s what the numbers show:

The company has reduced its share count from 27 million to 20 million

A 26% decline through aggressive share buybacks.

As a result, every remaining share now owns a larger piece of the business.

And it’s not just the company buying.

Recent SEC filings show that company insiders have been buying more shares too.

Insiders can sell for multiple reasons, but they only buy for one reason: they think the company is too cheap.

On top of that, even investors from Warren Buffett’s inner circle have been buying.

These are some of the same long-term investors who recognized Berkshire Hathaway’s potential long before it became one of the world’s most valuable companies.

It raises an interesting question:

What are they seeing that the rest of the market is still overlooking?

Built To Compound Forever

Many investments depend on a single event.

A drug trial succeeds or fails.

A new product becomes a hit or disappoints.

This company is different.

Its success doesn’t depend on one breakthrough.

Instead, it’s built on a business model that compounds value over time.

Here’s why:

Consistent profitability through both good and bad markets.

A competitive advantage that grows with every acquisition and every dollar of insurance float invested.

A management team with significant skin in the game, focused on long-term value instead of quarterly results.

In his book The Outsiders, Will Thorndike found that the best capital allocators in history shared 7 key characteristics:

✅ Strong competitive moat

✅ High profitability

✅ Low capital requirements

✅ Excellent capital allocation

✅ High management integrity

✅ Strong long-term growth

✅ Powerful secular tailwinds

Most companies have a few of these qualities.

The company we’re buying right now has them all.

Everything You Need to Know Is in My New Report

I’ve put together a 40-page deep dive on this company.

It tells you everything you need to know:

The business

Financials

International expansion

Your expected return

Buy below price

And much more!

The report is called:

Against the Odds: The Remarkable Story of the Next Berkshire

This is one of three exclusive investment reports you’ll receive exclusively this week.

It won’t be published anywhere else.

Why should I listen to you?

My name is Pieter Slegers.

I bought my first stock when I was 13 years old.

Later, I earned a degree in Financial Management and worked as a professional investor at a Belgian asset management firm.

That’s where I learned how to analyze businesses quickly, evaluate management teams, and spot risks that most investors miss.

When you join Compounding Quality, you’re not just a subscriber. You’re a Partner.

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Here’s how Partners love their membership:

I can guarantee you’ll benefit greatly from becoming part of this exclusive community.

But that’s not everything you’ll get.

If you join today, you’ll be automatically upgraded to Founding Partner Status.

As a Founding Partner, you’ll get unrestricted access to my fully allocated 📈 personal Compounding Quality Portfolio.

I have ALL my investable assets in this portfolio

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The normal price to become a Founding Partner is $1,200.

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This comes at a cost to me.

If just 0.1% of my readers take this offer, I stand to lose as much as $344,000.

It might seem crazy to pass up on this kind of money, but I’d hate to see my readers miss out on the power of compounding.

Again, my success is your success.

Of course, I’m still running a business. But I’m not doing this to make a quick buck.

I’m in it for the long haul.

Warren Buffett is 94 years old, I’m 28—hopefully this gives me another 70 years of doing this.

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Get 20% off for a year

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I’m simply asking you to take a look and decide if Compounding Quality is right for you.

If you aren’t happy with the information you receive, you’re backed by my…

100% Money-Back Guarantee

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All the research you receive is yours to keep, of course.

Right now, you’re standing at a critical moment.

Do you walk away from what could be The Next Berkshire Hathaway?

A company that has the potential to 5x from here?

Remember, a $3.9 trillion market is up for grabs.

And this Compounding Machine is perfectly positioned to redirect a massive share of that wealth into the hands of early investors.

Or do you seize this moment and take a decisive step on your path to lasting wealth?

The choice is yours.

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I look forward to welcoming you as a Compounding Quality Partner!

Test Compounding Quality

P.S. Don’t forget: your annual membership automatically upgrades you to Founding Partner status, locking in an $800 discount. Just click here, subscribe to the annual plan, and secure your savings today.

Everything in life compounds

Pieter (Compounding Quality)

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