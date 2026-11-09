The Secret AI Goldmine

Warren Buffett’s Students

Are Cashing in on a Secret

100-bagger (And You Can Too)

Big Index Funds can’t buy shares until “ after 9:30 am ET

on December 24.” But you can (at half the current value). Learn everything you need to know before it’s too late.

Hi Friend 👋,

The private room was just 10 minutes from Warren Buffett’s house.

The Oracle himself wasn’t on the guest list.

But if you were with me in Omaha that weekend… when he took the mic for his final public speaking event?



You probably weren’t surprised about this AMAZING opportunity 👇

The high-profile attendees in the follow-up private meeting were all students of Warren Buffett.

You might even recognize some of them by name:

Tom Gayner : CEO of Markel Group and a Coca-Cola director.

Mohnish Pabrai : Founder of Dalal Street & Pabrai Funds.

Guy Spier : Veteran Zurich-based Investor.

Lauren Templeton : The grandniece of the legendary Sir John, (The greatest investor of the 20th century).

Chris Bloomstran: President & Chief Investment Officer, Semper Augustus Investments Group.

And many more.

Together, attendees controlled hundreds of billions of dollars in private capital…

Making it one of the least-reported high-profile meetings of the year.

The man in the middle of the room?

Bill Ackman…

He’s a great friend and the outspoken billionaire founder of Pershing Square Capital.

What exactly did he say?

Well…

Ackman and I have followed each other’s work for a while.

I know he doesn’t go all in on an investment if he’s not certain.

So when he explained where he’d been allocating capital…

And later casually mentioned that one company was a “sure winner”...

You couldn’t help but sit up and pay attention.

You’ve probably never heard of the company before.

But the profit potential it has shown?

It’s enough to turn every $10,000 into $1.8 million over 30 years.

That’s $400,000 more in profits than big winners like Amazon.

Hard to imagine.

But those returns could climb even higher in the years ahead.

Why?

There are many reasons, but I’ll give you two.

First, due to strict legal restrictions… 🚫

The World’s Biggest Index

Funds Can’t Buy Shares Until

“After” December 24 . But you

Can (at a rare 50% Discount)

I’ll explain that date in just a moment.

But for now…

Here’s what can happen when index funds are allowed to invest in a company.

For years, index funds couldn’t buy shares in Ares Management.

But after they got access in 2018?

The stock turned every $5,000 into $61,351.

The same thing happened with KKR and Apollo.

If you had put $5,000 into both companies before index funds started buying?

You would have made 8x your money in six years.

I could share more examples.

But the historical pattern here is clear.

Remove the legal restrictions and the floodgates open…

Giving smart investors like you the chance to pocket huge returns.

Now, let’s say all you do is follow this proven strategy:

Grab shares at a 50% discount before index funds start buying. Sell after the massive buying drives prices through the roof.

It would be a wonderful investment. 👍

But that’s just one profit wave for this little-known stock.

The second wave of profits?

It could hand you even bigger returns.

Here’s why:

Over the last 3 years, smart investors like you have been asking a reasonable question:

“When will tech giants and AI companies start making real money from the trillions of dollars they’ve poured into AI?”

I’ve been following this story since 2022.

And after digging through the recent filings of six financiers?

I discovered an interesting pattern.

They’ve doubled down on a company that could profit from AI Monetization more than anyone else.

That’s the same one Warren Buffett’s students started buying recently.

In other words?

You Arrived just in Time

For The Biggest Monetization

Cycle We’ll See in Our Lifetime

You don’t even have to pick AI stocks to profit.

That’s too risky ⚠️.

Instead, just do what the smart money is doing:

Invest in the company that holds all the right cards…

The one that could compound your wealth tremendously as tech giants and AI companies fight themselves over limited supplies.

These world-renowned financiers have doubled down on a little-known company that could 5x or 10x in value after the market’s opening bell rings at 9:00 am ET on December 24. You can grab the stock at a 50% discount now. Or you can wait until the story goes viral and pay double or triple like everyone else. Your choice.

It is not even a tech play.

But the average annual return is 19%.

And from what I saw in the company’s latest report?

The long-term outlook for shareholders is even better.

Here’s why

Management Recently

Obtained Approval to Retire

10% of Shares in 12 Months

Normally, as a shareholder, this is fantastic news for you.

It increases your percentage ownership of the company even if you don’t buy more shares.

But if a company does it when institutional demand is about to explode?

Your returns would be hard for friends and family to believe.

That’s why this company is my top recommendation right now.

I have over $25,0000 of my personal money invested in just this one stock.

And in case you’re wondering:

How can a “boring” stock outperform AI stocks in this historic monetization cycle?

It comes down to a timeless investing principle.

Few investors have heard of it.

But over the last decade?

I’ve used it to compound wealth predictably.

Including finding recent big winners like:

Medpace (up +151% in 2 years).

MIPS (up 44% in six months)

Ashtead (+60% in seven months)

And more.

What exactly is this principle?

How can you start using it to achieve your financial goals?

My name is Pieter Slegers 👋.

And more than 1 million investors follow my work closely, including…

Pieter Slegers is the founder of Compounding Quality, a financial newsletter with over 1 million readers.

Smart billionaire investors like Jeff Bezos, Bill Ackman, LeBron James, and more.

I’ve been a quality investor for almost 20 years.

And I started my career managing money for a $3 billion asset manager.

That’s where I learned some of the shortcuts I still use today.

Like:

📊 How to speed-read balance sheets.

👓 How to tell if management is being honest with you.

⚠️ The best way to spot risks companies hide from annual reports.

And lots more.

But the most important thing I learned?

You can compound wealth tremendously with little risk.

That’s where that timeless principle comes in.

I can sum it up like this:

When You Corner The Market

For Critical Resources, You

Can Literally Name Your Price

Do you know Sam Brannan?

He was a journalist who worked hard without getting rich.

But after his friend discovered gold along the California river?

He saw an unusual opportunity to build generational wealth.

First, he found a way to do something almost no one thought of:

Buy up every piece of mining equipment he could find in the area.

Like picks, shovels, pans, etc.

And then?

He went into the streets holding up a small bottle of gold dust, shouting:

“Gold! Gold! Gold from the American River!” 📣

And as more people rushed to dig for gold?

The price of Brannan’s supplies skyrocketed by +7,400% in just nine weeks.

Brannan never dug for gold.

But he made so much money selling scarce equipment and infrastructure that he opened his own bank.

Today, a similar story is unfolding.

And if you act fast?

You could lock in incredible returns using Brannan’s strategy.

Here’s why:

Right now, tech giants and artificial intelligence (AI) companies have hit a wall.

They are entering a new phase where you’ll see something like this:

They’ll fight over a shrinking supply of critical resources and infrastructure.

In this case, who profits?

The company that owns what everybody needs.

With Annual Returns of 19% ,

This Could Be The Smartest Investment You Make This Year

The company doesn’t make chips or develop software.

But it has never recorded a single losing year.

Even through the worst economic downturns, including:

The 2008 Financial Crisis

The COVID-19 Pandemic

And record inflation in 2022

The stock has consistently compounded wealth for investors.

That’s an impressive record.

But as I’ve been hinting throughout this letter?

The best is yet to come.

Here’s why:

In the last few years, this company did something smart.

It strategically cornered the global market for the critical resources and infrastructure needed for long-term monetization of new AI technology.

For example, take electricity.

AI companies have the chips they need.

But without uninterrupted, high-voltage power?

They cannot train their next-generation models.

This means you’ll be stuck with outdated apps.

And sooner or later?

Investors will pull out their money from these companies.

Not good.

That’s why tech giants and AI leaders will do anything…

To secure an unlimited power supply to train next-generation models.

The problem?

The public electrical grid is maxed out.

And you can’t just write code to print more electricity.

So what do tech CEOs do?

Partner with the company that can supply uninterrupted power for decades…

Even as electricity demand doubles or triples.

That’s where this industry leader comes in.

Recurring Paychecks For

20 Years ( with $1.3 per share

Flowing to Investors Like You)

What does the company do?

It owns the critical infrastructure for uninterrupted power, including:

Hydroelectric dams, wind farms, and power lines in major financial centres.

Think about New York, Amsterdam, London, Paris, and more.

This is a huge competitive advantage.

And this company doesn’t sell electricity on a monthly basis.

Instead, it signs 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

This secures hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue for decades…

Helping the stock perform well in good and difficult times.

Right now, 50% of those earnings flow to shareholders like you.

That’s around $1.3 per share.

Not bad.

But that number could grow bigger over the next 5 years.

Why?

Let’s use one example out of many.

AI data centres currently handle 4 billion questions a day.

At this rate, electricity demand is already at all-time highs.

But as your friends and neighbours increase their usage of the latest AI apps…

Like OpenAI’s GPT-6 Astra, Claude’s Fable 5.1, Gemini 4 Argon, Grok 4.7, and others?

Goldman Sachs says daily AI queries could reach 13.7 billion.

That number is roughly 3x what data centres process today.

It implies electricity demand will explode over the next decade.

And if you own shares in the company I mentioned earlier?

The demand surge is fantastic news for you.

Imagine Doubling The Amount

Of “Traffic” Flowing Through

Your Tollbooths. Who Profits?

Of course, you and your shareholders.

That’s what will happen with this company.

But its competitive advantage goes beyond electricity.

The company also dominates other global markets for critical real-world assets that tech and AI companies need to survive.

Some examples include:

Water.

Land.

Data Centres.

Railroads.

Telecommunication towers.

These things are getting harder to buy or rent.

And big tech and AI leaders can’t do without them.

That’s why Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Meta, and OpenAI have all locked in long-term partnerships with this company.

But it’s not just Big Tech.

Six of the world’s richest nations (including the U.S. government) have also partnered with this incredibly profitable company.

In other words?

Practically everyone who matters agrees on one thing:

This is a smart way to profit from AI (without the risk).

And if you’re a quality investor like myself?

You’ll be pleased to know that management has skin in the game.

Company insiders own roughly 20% of the stock, and even better?

The CEO Could Be Buying

Yachts & Private Islands, But

He Reinvested Nearly 100%

Of His Wealth Into The Stock

In my book, that’s very admirable.

It shows his interests are aligned with yours.

And if you buy shares before index funds start buying?

You get the entire business at a 50% discount to its current value.

How is this possible?

Everything you need to know is in my new research report.

It is called “The Mother of All AI Landlords”.

And it gives you a full breakdown of this incredible investment…

Including the exact ticker symbol to look for …

And how to buy shares at a 50% discount before index buying sends prices higher.

The report is not for sale.

But if you try my research service today?

You can get it for free. 📚

With full access to my $2 million portfolio .

If you’re ready to get started, click the link here:

Try Compounding Quality risk-free

But if you want to see exactly why (and how) my research service works so well, let’s discuss some more details here.

How to Eliminate 99% of Stocks

(And Profit from Only The Very Best)

You hate losing money?

Me too.

That’s why Compounding Quality is extremely selective.

We use a 10-factor system to select only the best quality stocks.

Here’s a quick summary of each factor we consider.

✅ Wide Moat: A competitive edge that lasts for decades.

✅ Skin in the Game: Is management heavily invested in the stock?

✅ Strong and healthy balance sheets.

✅ No irresponsible stock-based compensation.

✅ Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of over 15%.

✅ High profitability: Net Profit Margin above 10%

✅ Attractive revenue growth: 5-year average is 9% per year

✅ Earnings Per Share growth: 5-year average > 11% per year

✅ Secular Trends: Is the company well-positioned to capitalize on unstoppable megatrends (like obesity treatments, AI and more)?

✅ Can We Buy The Stock at a Bargain Now? Great companies rarely trade at a discount. But when they do, we take advantage.

99% of stocks fail these criteria.

But the few that make it through move to the next stage.

That’s where we dig deeper and talk to management.

For example:

In the past year, I’ve been in several shareholder meetings and private sessions with CEOs.

This across 10+ financial centres, including New York, Paris, Dublin, and Madrid.

All this, just to see if a company is as good as it looks on paper.

At The Berkshire Hathaway AGM, 2026.

Now, you might be wondering:

Why not just sit at home reading annual reports?

Well, reading annual reports is fine.

But after uncovering dozens of quality compounders through boots-on-the-ground research?

I can confidently say this:

This Type of Research Gives You a Massive Advantage Over Your Friends

That’s how I found some of our biggest winners, like:

Watsco (it turned every $10 into $1,500).

Axon Enterprises delivered a +21,000% return.

Pool Corporation grew a $100 stake into $58,641.

Games Workshop became a 50-bagger in 5 years.

Shelly Group turned $500 into $12,305 (since 2021)

And more.

I can’t promise you’ll see returns like these every year.

Or that we’ll always outperform the market.

But on average?

Every stock I cover has the potential to double in value every 4 years.

This is because we do the research others are too lazy to do.

And as a partner?

You can rest easy knowing we go the extra mile for you.

You want a reliable system for building wealth with quality stocks?

Compounding Quality could be the place for you.

Save $800, Get Full Access to

My $2 Million Portfolio, and Claim

Four Exclusive Bonuses Today

Normally, full partnership costs $1,200 per year.

Many of our partners agree this is a fair price.

But if you act now?

You’ll get a big discount and some bonuses I prepared for you.

Exclusive Bonus #1 : “ Second IPOs ”: How to Profit When Big Index Funds Get Final Clearance to Buy Profitable Stocks (VALUE = $499 , Yours FREE )

You probably saw the examples earlier.

Sometimes, even the world’s biggest index funds (like the S&P 500) don’t have access to profitable stocks.

In many cases, this is due to legal restrictions around private partnerships.

But once index funds are finally allowed to invest?

The buying frenzy can send share prices to the moon.

That’s the case with the company we discussed today.

But it’s just one of many you could profit from over the next few years.

That’s why I’m including this exclusive bonus.

Inside “Second IPOs”, you’ll learn a secret few investors know:

How to spot and profit from powerful compounding machines before the world’s biggest index funds start buying.

This bonus alone is worth $499.

But it’s yours free when you join us today.

Exclusive Bonus #2 : Double Your Income with The Best “ Dividend Growers” You’ve Never Heard Of (VALUE = $399 , Yours FREE)

How do you cover your living expenses comfortably?

You could settle for the 5.1% you get from bonds.

Or the 4% interest banks pay.

But with the cost of living climbing higher every day…

How far does 4% or 5% get you?

Not very far, unless you own the best dividend growers.

These are sound companies that:

Consistently raise their dividends

Have strong balance sheets

Carry low debt (with high cash reserves)

Outperform the market even during recessions.

In other words, when you invest in the right dividend growers?

You have a rising, reliable cash flow that stands the test of time.

Inside this bonus report, you’ll discover our top 5 dividend growers.

Each one pays roughly double what you get from bonds or banks.

Like our American REIT, which pays a 9.91% yield.

This means a $100,000 investment pays you $9,910/year.

And that doesn’t include the stock’s 26% annual return.

Yes, those are real numbers, and if you want more?

You’ll find 4 similar opportunities in this bonus report.

🎥 Exclusive Bonus #3 : Private Fireside Chat + Q&A + LIVE Portfolio Updates for 2027 (VALUE = $299 , Yours FREE)

This is probably the most important call I’ll ever do.

First, I’ll walk you through the 18 quality stocks we own.

Including our top performers and my #1 recommendation today.

Then, I’ll make LIVE portfolio changes for 2027…

Positioning ourselves for what could be our best year ever.

You’ll be able to ask me questions directly.

And if you can’t attend, you’ll get the full replay.

This way, you don’t miss our best profit opportunities.

So far, that’s roughly $1,200 in special bonuses for you .

This is actually the annual subscription for Compounding Quality.

But as I mentioned earlier, you won’t pay the full amount today.

Join us now, and your investment is only $399 per year.

This big discount saves you roughly $800.

And if you’re not happy after 90 days?

I’ll refund the entire cost of your subscription.

That’s how confident I am in Compounding Quality.

Here’s a summary of what you get when you join us today.

📚 Special report: “The Mother of All AI Landlords”

📈 Unlimited access to my $2.0 million Private Portfolio.

🔎 Complete investment cases about exciting new companies

📚 Exclusive Bonus: “Second IPOs”: How to Profit When Big Index Funds Get Clearance to Buy Profitable Stocks

📚 Exclusive Bonus #2: Double Your Income with The Best “ Dividend Growers” You’ve Never Heard Of

📚 Exclusive Bonus #3: Private Fireside Chat, LIVE Portfolio updates, and Q&A.

🎥 Exclusive Bonus #4: Private calls with CEOs of the companies we own

📊 Access to the Private Community and more.

I believe this could be one of the best investments you make this year.

But if you want to make the most of this opportunity?

I encourage you to act before December 24 .

That’s the best time to act on my #1 recommendation today.

As we speak, the world’s largest index funds can’t buy shares.

But shareholders recently voted to remove the restrictions.

The result was an overwhelming 99.5%+ approval. 4

The court orders are now being finalized.

And once the restrictions are lifted on December 24 ?

The S&P Committee will move to add the stock to the S&P 500 Index.

It could take a few weeks, or a few months.

But if you wait until they make their announcement?

You’ll Be Buying Shares at The

Same Time Billions of Dollars in Index Funds Flow into This Profitable Stock

You don’t want that, neither do I.

Because you won’t get rich buying when everyone else is buying.

The only way to capture the biggest returns is by getting in early.

That’s why it’s important you stake your claim before the mad scramble starts.

Earlier in this letter, I showed you what can happen when index funds start buying shares in a company.

Here are a few more examples.

Texas Pacific Land turned every $5,000 into $24,118.

Blackstone turned every $5,000 into $18,380.

Carlyle turned every $5,000 into $11,182.

I could go on.

But by now the message should be clear:

Massive Index Buying

= Life-changing Returns

That’s why this company is a clever investment today.

But remember, it’s not just institutional demand.

This company has secured 20-year paychecks from:

Tech giants, AI leaders and six of the world’s richest nations.

This means you could be growing richer in good and bad times.

In addition?

Management could retire 10% of shares in 12 months.

This doesn’t happen often.

But when it does?

The returns can be incredible (if you’re early).

For example:

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) surged nearly 20x in 4 years.

Dillard (DDS) investors saw a 19.1x gain in 5 years.

Murphy USA made investors 14x richer in 11 years.

AutoZone (AZO) returned a 1,900% gain over 15 years.

The bottom line?

Aggressive buybacks can make you rich.

And when big funds are eager to buy shares at the same time?

You’re looking at a rare opportunity to lock in explosive returns.

That’s what could happen with the company I told you about today.

The best part?

You have my 90-day guarantee on Compounding Quality.

If you’re not completely satisfied with the research — including the exclusive bonuses you’ll receive today — you get a full refund.

In other words?



You have nothing to lose (and a lot to gain).

Try Compounding Quality risk-free

Everything in life compounds

Pieter (Compounding Quality).



P.S.: As an investor, you’ve probably wished you had the chance to invest in a big winner before index funds get access.

This second “IPO” opportunity is as good as it gets.

You can even grab shares at a 50% discount before the big day arrives.

And to show you how confident I am in my research?

I’m willing to let you test-drive everything for 90 days.

If you’re not completely satisfied, just let me know.

I’ll refund the entire cost of your subscription.

How can you lose?

Disclaimer