Why I put ALL my money into this strategy

Hi Friend👋

Recently, I spoke at the Investicon conference of My Wall Street together with among others Eric Bleeker.

One of the stocks Erick pitched? Semtech.

I will tell you which stocks I think are undervalued in a minute.

But let’s first dig a bit deeper…

The Moment That Changed Everything…

I’m Pieter Slegers: investor, writer, and creator of Compounding Quality.

I launched Compounding Quality in 2023 to help people like you invest better.

Since then, Compounding Quality is read by over 1.5 million people.

Famous readers: include:

Jeff Bezos

Lebron James

Bill Ackman

…

Last year, I made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List.

This is a list with the 30 most influential people under 30 years old.

You can watch this short video to see what he’s all about:

But today’s letter isn’t about me or Compounding Quality.

It isn’t about me.

It’s about something way bigger.

Something that can truly make you a better investor.

Congratulations

First of all I should say: congratulations.

You did the right thing coming here today…

But that’s just the first step.

There’s ONE more important decision to make, and you MUST get it right.

I don’t make the rules. But I’m right here with you, and it’s the same tough decision for me.

Making this decision is going to cost me up to $285,400.

It may sound crazy, but Wall Street expects a new bull run in the 12 months ahead.

I don’t make predictions like that. No one knows the future.

What I do know is that the S&P 500 is highly concentrated.

The 10 largest US stocks account for 33% of the S&P 500.

Putting all your eggs in this basket is a risky gamble.

Even in a rising market, a lot of stocks will stay flat or even lose money.

That’s why I invest all my personal assets differently.

I ignore indexes, mainstream hype, and predictions.

Instead, I focus on ONE thing only:

The Power of Compounding

I’m talking about companies that thanks to unique characteristics…

… Use their cash flow exponentially.

And that’s what this is all about. 🚀

In the next few minutes, I’m going to show you how to identify extraordinary stocks like this…

… And why practically my entire net worth sits in compounders.

In my experience…

That’s the only way to build lasting wealth

These are the kind of companies you can build a “Forever Portfolio” with.

Once you see what I’m about to show you, you’ll need to decide how to navigate your investment journey going forward.

Will you invest in highly concentrated indexes like the S&P 500?

Pick individual stocks just because they make the headlines?

Or focus on high-potential compounders, like I do?

Again, this decision is so critical, I’ve put up to $285,400 on the line.

It’s all about skin in the game. My success is your success.

Which is why I’d hate for you to miss out on this powerful way of investing.

For example, one of the compounders I discovered went up 137% in about a year.

I can almost guarantee you’ve never heard of it.

You have a big edge over investment professionals

Institutional investors trade in and out of stocks.

They constantly try to time the market and react to day-to-day news.

Why all the busyness? They need to justify their fees somehow.

But this constant activity is NOT how you generate the best results for your clients.

In fact, it’s the reason more than 90% of all Professional Investors underperform the market.

As Warren Buffett puts it…

“The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient.”

After I realized what’s wrong with Wall Street, I decided to leave the institutional world.

My goal was to educate a wider audience about the proper principles of investing. 🎓

My social media following quickly grew to over 1.5 million readers.

Including giants like Jeff Bezos, Bill Ackman, or Lebron James.

But my passion isn’t mingling with hedge fund managers and celebrities…

It’s to show everyday investors how they can create intergenerational wealth themselves. 👑

It may sound crazy, but it’s simple to achieve this goal…

… You buy stocks that use the magic of compounding and then… do nothing!

The million-dollar question is how you can find these quality companies.

Let me show you the three most important traits these companies possess:

#1 Wide Moat

What do Microsoft, Visa, and Apple have in common?

They all have a huge competitive advantage.

One that’s nearly impossible for rivals to overcome.

🖥️ Microsoft has an unbeatable advantage with its Windows operating system, which runs on most computers in the world…

💳 Visa owns the world’s largest payment processing network…

📱And Apple’s tightly integrated ecosystem puts it miles ahead of its competition.

Companies with a wide moat have strong pricing power. They can outperform the stock market for decades.

Here’s how Wide Moat companies massively outperformed the S&P 500 since 2007:

Or as Warren Buffett puts it:

“A good business is like a strong castle with a deep moat around it. I want sharks in the moat. I want it untouchable.”

You can find companies with a moat in all kinds of industries.

My #1 stock… the one that soared 137% in about a year…

It has a wide moat in the finance industry. 🧾

But building a moat is not enough if you want to excel competition…

#2 High Management Integrity

Skin in the game matters.

It’s the reason founder-owned companies often outperform the broader markets.

These kinds of companies are focused on long-term result. Their owners strive to build something that lasts.

They want to leave a legacy for their kids and grandkids.

Compare that with an outside CEO focused solely on the next quarterly results, and you’ll see how companies can wildly differ in quality.

In fact, founder-led companies perform 3.1 times better than the rest of the market, according to Harvard Business Review:

Or as Charlie Munger puts it:

“Show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.”

And yes, you can find quality founder-run companies on the stock market: LVMH, L’Oréal, or Dell are just some examples.

My #1 stock is also 50% owned by its CEO.

But the third characteristic is the most important reason why true compounders can supercharge your wealth…

#3 Great Capital Allocation

Remember that I told you powerful compounders use their free cash flow exponentially?

That’s what great capital allocation is all about.

The best thing a company can do with its cash is to reinvest in the business. It’s a reinforcing feedback loop.

The metric you should focus on is called Return on Invested Capital (ROIC).

You want to invest in companies that can report organic revenue growth figures of more than 7%.

This metric alone can make a huge difference in your investment success.

Companies with a high ROIC have massively outperformed the rest:

Just like my #1 stock that returned 137% in about a year.

It uses its free cash flow in one of the most effective ways possible:

The company fuels its growth year after year by acquiring successful businesses.

These acquisitions generate additional cash flow, which is then reinvested to drive even greater expansion.

Like I said, it’s a reinforcing feedback loop.

I’ve talked with its CEO a couple of times.

He told me he plans to grow the market cap from $400 million today to $3 billion by 2030.

And he’s clearly on track to achieve his goal.

The company doubled in size every 3 years since 2007.

That’s why I’m convinced this stock can generate outsized returns for everyone who gets in today.

I’ll give you the name and ticker symbol in a minute.

First, let me say this: by focusing on the three traits I just shared…

… Wide Moat… High Management Integrity… Great Capital Allocation…

You’re already ahead of 99% of investors

But if you want to make sure you start in the most powerful way possible…

… You should become familiar with the entirety of my seven Alpha Accelerator criteria.

I just prepared a brand-new report called “Alpha Accelerator – Start Compounding for Lasting Wealth.”

Inside, I give you all the details on my seven Alpha Accelerator criteria.

They’re all laid down in simple, easy-to-understand language, so you can take advantage of them right away.

But that’s not the only report I want to send your way.

I went through the entire universe of compounders.

The result? A research report of 555 (!) pages with all my investment cases.

It’s called “Alpha Accelerator Stocks Set to Soar Right Now.”

These companies have the potential to deliver gains in months that typically take years to achieve.

You’ll find all the details on how these stocks meet my seven Alpha Accelerator criteria, and of course strict buy-under limits in this report.

You can get your hands for FREE on these reports within minutes

All I ask in return is that you give Compounding Quality a risk-free trial.

Compounding Quality is all about building intergenerational wealth by investing in the best companies in the world.

It’s where I help you identify great companies trading at a great price.

These are the kinds of stocks you can watch grow over the years while you do nothing.

But Compounding Quality isn’t just a newsletter.

It’s an extraordinary community of like-minded investors. We all help and learn from each other.

Here’s how readers like you love their membership:

I can guarantee you’ll benefit greatly from becoming part of this exclusive community.

But that’s not everything you’ll get.

If you join today, you’ll be automatically upgraded to Founding Partner Status.

As a Founding Partner you’ll get access to my fully allocated 📈 personal Compounding Quality Portfolio.

Like I said…

I have ALL my own money in this portfolio

In other words, my success is your success.

By now you’re probably wondering how much it all costs.

The normal price to become a Founding Partner is $1,200.

But you won’t have to pay anything near that.

Today, you can get in for a huge discount.

If you act now, you can become a Compounding Quality Founding Partner for just $399/annually.

In other words, you’ll save $800.

The best part?

You’ll lock in this discount for as long as you’ll stay subscribed.

That’s $800 you save each and every year.

This comes at a cost to me.

If just 0.1% of my readers take this offer, I stand to lose as much as $258,400.

It might seem crazy to pass up on this kind of money, but I’d hate to see my readers miss out on the power of compounding.

Again, my success is your success.

Of course, I’m still running a business. But I’m not doing this to make a quick buck.

I’m in it for the long haul.

Warren Buffett is 95 years old, I’m 29—hopefully this gives me another 70 years of doing this.

And I’m convinced that once you see how much Compounding Quality has to offer, you’ll stay with me for years to come.

Here’s everything you’ll get as a new member:

📈 My Personal Compounding Quality Portfolio full of quality stocks

✍️ Three articles per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays )

📚 Full access to our entire library of data-driven articles

🔎 Full investment cases about exciting companies

📊 Access to the Private Community

🎥 Private Zoom meetings with the CEOs of the companies we own

🚀 Alpha Accelerator – Start Compounding for Lasting Wealth —exclusive report #1

🥇 Five Alpha Accelerator Stocks Set to Soar Right Now—exclusive report #2

Subscription price: $399/Year

Now you have an important decision to make.

The way I see it, you have three options…

You can stick with indexes like the S&P 500. But be aware that concentration risk has never been higher. You can hope the next “trendy” stock dominating the headlines keeps going up. Or you can focus exclusively on high-potential compounders. Companies that harness their cash flow for exponential growth.

The choice is yours.

As for me, I’ve already made my decision.

All my investable assets are in my portfolio of high-quality compounders. I can give you access to it within minutes.

Test Compounding Quality risk-free

And to be clear, I’m not asking you to make a long-term commitment today.

I’m simply asking you to take a look and decide if Compounding Quality is right for you.

As Warren Buffett said:

But I don’t agree with this…

You can test Compounding Quality risk-free right now!

This thanks to our money-back guarantee.

The worst that can happen? You learn more about investing, look into my personal stock portfolio in which I invest several millions of dollars and pay nothing in the end.

Here’s how it works:

Take an annual subscription via this link You will receive immediate access to my portfolio and the special report. Not happy? Let us know within 90 days via support@compoundingquality.net and you will receive a full refund

Secure your spot

100% Money-Back Guarantee

You have a full 90 days to check out Compounding Quality.

if you aren’t completely happy, for any reason at all, let me know. I’ll refund every penny you’ve spent on the subscription — no questions asked.

All the research you receive is yours to keep, of course.

As promised, I’ll now give you the name and ticker of my #1 compounder.

And one of the companies I pitched in Dublin when Eric Bleeker and I spoke.

The company is called Chapters Group The ticker is CHG.

I even met the CEO twice:

But of course, this is just one powerful compounder in my Private Portfolio.

Every single position in it fulfills my time-tested Alpha Accelerator criteria.

To get access to all the details, including strict buy-under thresholds, join Compounding Quality now.

You will get immediate access to my personal portfolio with 20 stocks.

Just click the link below, select Annual plan, and you’ll be automatically upgraded to Founding Partner status.

I look forward to welcoming you as a Compounding Quality Partner!

Join Compounding Quality

To recap….

🎁 1. Free upgrade to the Founding Tier

If you take the regular subscription today, I’ll upgrade you for free.

That means you only pay $499/year instead of $1,200.

💸 2. Extra $100 discount

But wait… there’s more.

I’m adding another $100 off.

Now you pay just $399/year. That’s a total saving of $800 (!)

🛡️ 3. 100% risk-free

But it gets even better…

You get a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Not happy after joining? Just email me at pieter@compoundingquality.net.

I’ll send you a full refund. No questions asked.

So yes, this is a risk-free investment in yourself.

And honestly? I’m 100% sure you’ll love it.

Here’s what you get when you join:

📈 My Personal Compounding Quality Portfolio

✍️ Three articles per week (Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays )

📚 Full access to our entire library of data-driven articles

🔎 Full investment cases about exciting companies

📊 Access to the Private Community

🚀 An exclusive report with the investment case of UnitedHealth Group

Grab your $800 discount with the 90-day guarantee right here.

🟥 Please note that you have until midnight 🟥

Test out Compounding Quality

Everything In Life Compounds

Pieter

PS: You have until midnight. Test out Compounding Quality and get instant access to my Personal Portfolio.

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