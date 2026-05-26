Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Erwin Van Damme's avatar
Erwin Van Damme
11h

I invest the savings from my daily hard work, so it is very important to me that this is not gambling. Thanks to CQ, I have gained a much stronger conviction that investing in quality stocks is the right approach.

I am especially grateful for the opportunity to rely on Pieter’s professional insights. The way he runs CQ reflects a very high level of quality and dedication. His experience, the meetings he is involved in, and the consistency of his analysis give me a great sense of trust and reassurance.

My strategy is therefore to follow CQ, as I simply don’t have the time or expertise to analyze such a wide range of stocks myself. Still, I feel involved because I understand the analyses and the feedback shared within the partnership. I am happy to contribute and be part of this from the beginning.

Even in the current challenging market conditions, this trust becomes even more valuable. Although my personal portfolio has not always matched the timing or allocation of CQ—and therefore has not yet outperformed the market—I remain confident. The quality of Pieter’s work and the long-term vision behind it give me a strong sense of calm and belief in the future.

I would also like to sincerely thank all partners for their many valuable contributions, and especially Pieter, who consistently provides very clear and easy-to-understand analyses of the market and our portfolio

If I could make one suggestion, it would only be from a position of appreciation: perhaps CQ could benefit from having more than one key lead investor over time—similar to the strength of partnerships like Munger and Buffett.

Thanxs to all the partners who contribute and especialy Pieter for his clear insights.

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Compcanding QuaIity_Assistant's avatar
Compcanding QuaIity_Assistant
12h

https://jonahramirez991.substack.com/p/searching-for-invisible-monopolists?r=8fs75z&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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