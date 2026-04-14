Compounding Quality
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Our Portfolio
ETF Portfolio
Best Buys
Investment Cases
Community
Resources
FAQ
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
💻 Our most honest webinar ever
Full Portfolio Update
Apr 14
•
Compounding Quality
21
1
🏆13 Interesting Holding Companies
An interesting idea for your portfolio?
Apr 12
•
Compounding Quality
281
12
2
📈 Is L'Oréal an interesting stock?
You're worth it
Apr 9
•
Compounding Quality
246
2
This Made All the Difference
Write. Reflect. Improve. Repeat.
Apr 7
•
Compounding Quality
21
Best Buys April 2026
Top 5 stocks right now
Apr 5
•
Compounding Quality
29
2
Kingsway: A Different Type of Serial Acquirer
Search Funds massively outperform the market over time.
Apr 2
•
Compounding Quality
21
5
1
March 2026
How To Mentally Handle Tough Times
When in doubt, zoom out.
Mar 31
•
Compounding Quality
24
2
ETF Portfolio Update: Just Buy The haystack
Passive investors don’t look for the needle in the haystack, they just buy the entire haystack.
Mar 29
•
TJ Terwilliger
190
5
3
TransDigm: Mini-Monopolies at 30,000 Feet
Which companies come to mind when you think about the most successful serial acquirers?
Mar 26
•
Compounding Quality
22
The Psychology of Investing
Quality investing works in the long term.
Mar 24
•
Compounding Quality
253
17
13
Update Buy-Hold-Sell List: March 2026
Quality is getting cheaper while the world watches oil
Mar 19
•
Compounding Quality
193
1
📈 Should you buy Microsoft after the decline?
Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world.
Mar 19
•
Compounding Quality
198
6
4
© 2026 Compounding Quality
·
Publisher Privacy
Substack
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts