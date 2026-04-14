Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

Home
Our Portfolio
ETF Portfolio
Best Buys
Investment Cases
Community
Resources
FAQ
About

March 2026

How To Mentally Handle Tough Times
When in doubt, zoom out.
  Compounding Quality
ETF Portfolio Update: Just Buy The haystack
Passive investors don’t look for the needle in the haystack, they just buy the entire haystack.
  TJ Terwilliger
TransDigm: Mini-Monopolies at 30,000 Feet
Which companies come to mind when you think about the most successful serial acquirers?
  Compounding Quality
The Psychology of Investing
Quality investing works in the long term.
  Compounding Quality
Update Buy-Hold-Sell List: March 2026
Quality is getting cheaper while the world watches oil
  Compounding Quality
📈 Should you buy Microsoft after the decline?
Microsoft is one of the most valuable companies in the world.
  Compounding Quality
© 2026 Compounding Quality · Publisher Privacy
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture