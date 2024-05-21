Compounding Quality

Compounding Quality

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Robert Sturgeon's avatar
Robert Sturgeon
May 22, 2024

This is brilliant...Thanks!

Regarding point 5....Thoughts on Nvidia?

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Andrei Zinkevich's avatar
Andrei Zinkevich
May 21, 2024

You publish my favorite investment newsletter now

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