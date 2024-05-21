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Welcome to this week’s 📈 free edition 📈 of Compounding Quality. Each week we talk about the financial markets and give an update on our Portfolio.

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Investing is simple, but not easy.

Here are 10 timeless investing principles you should know.

1. Not investing is risky

2. The impact of taxes on compounding

3. Compounding can be beautiful

4. Let your winners run

5. Never invest in the next big thing

6. Percentage gains needed to recover from loss

7. The psychology of a market cycle

8. Investing isn't gambling

9. Don't follow the herd

10. Always invest during stock market crashes

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Used sources

Interactive Brokers: Portfolio data and executing all transactions

Finchat: Financial data

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